Deus Ex creator slams “ridiculous, bandwagon” NFTs

Warren Spector is one of the creators behind System Shock and Deus Ex, but this maker of futuristic worlds isn’t impressed by NFTs or the metaverse.

Warren Spector might be best known as one of the co-creators of games like the original Deus Ex and System Shock, but he’s still making new games to this day with his new studio Otherside.

While speaking to VentureBeat about what his new studio has in the works, Spector touched on the recent metaverse and NFT phenomenon, and isn’t too impressed with either.

“NFTs are ridiculous”

When the topic of NFTs was brought up, Spector admitted he might “get in trouble” for his take, but added he didn’t really care either way.

Advertisement

“NFTs are ridiculous. I do not understand why anybody would want to climb on that bandwagon,” he said. “Ownership of virtual goods that can be instantly reproduced in unlimited quantities. Who thinks that’s a good idea? So NFTs, I have no interest.”

Read More: Frazier Kay reveals how much Save the Kids NFT scandal cost him

In the same vein, he also isn’t too impressed with the metaverse either, pointing out that VR seems to come around to “save whatever medium needs saving” every few years.

“I like living in the real world,” he added. “I don’t particularly find putting on a headset and interacting virtually with other people, not knowing if my wife is coming up behind me with a baseball bat–that just doesn’t appeal to me.”

Advertisement

The same goes for social media in general, which the game designer compared to a game of Dungeons and Dragons, instead of a meaningful way to connect with other people.

Read More: Logan Paul reveals biggest concern about the future of the metaverse

“I always told people when I was doing [social media] – it’s like playing Dungeons and Dragons,” Spector claimed. “Where the number of followers you have is your level. If you have a lot of followers you’re a winner, or you’re powerful in some way. I just want to make games.”