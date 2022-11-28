Cyber Monday Beats headphones deal: Save $200 on Studio 3 headphones

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at sayem.ahmed@dexerto.com.

Were you looking for a Cyber Monday headphones deal? This year, you can get $200 off the Beats Studio 3 headphones at Best Buy for a limited time only.

Cyber Monday is one of the best chances you will wave when it comes to saving a bundle on a pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones. Now, you can grab the Beats by Dre Studio 3 headphones for under $150. These are a far cry from the Beats headphones of old, and they manage to deliver great sound on the cheap. They are also available in several colorways, so you can be sure to find something that fits you.

Is this Cyber Monday Beats deal good?

With a saving of $200 off of its listed MSRP, this Cyber Monday Beats headphones deal is excellent. When compared to the likes of Sony’s flagship line of headsets, it doesn’t perform quite as well. Since it’s an aged model, the Beats Studio 3 headphones have Micro-USB charging, in addition to that iconic Beats look.

There are other alternatives out there, but for those looking for the best Beats headphones Cyber Monday deal, you’re going to struggle to find a pair of headphones for less here. However, for the price of $149, it will be difficult to find a more well-rounded pair of headphones to fill this particular hole.

Beats are made by Apple, which also sells the comparatively expensive AirPods Max, which are not earphones, but headphones. Other Beats products are also on sale. However, the Studio 3 headphones are the best Cyber Monday deal they are currently running at the moment. With only a limited time to save more, you can always look to get a slightly higher-end Sony headset instead, which is also on sale at the moment.

