Custom iPhone 15 Pro Max comes decked out in Viking armor & costs a bomb

Caviar has unveiled a custom iPhone 15 Pro Max clad in Viking armor, complete with a price tag that might make you rub your eyes in disbelief.

Apple launched the iPhone 15 series earlier this year with a brand-new Titanium body and color options that are somewhat bland. However, Luxury brand Caviar decided to spice things up a bit, dipping the new iPhone 15 Pro Max in gold and encrusting it with a Viking arrowhead fragment.

This might be exciting news for Norse mythology fans, but we ask that you remain seated until you hear the price. The custom iPhone 15 Pro Max is gonna cost you almost nine times more than the regular model.

You get to choose from four “Nordic chassis” options

Caviar

Caviar has put out a bunch of new custom iPhone 15 Pro, models and the most expensive one is the iPhone 15 Pro Max Viking. It costs a whopping $9,000 and comes with a Viking arrowhead fragment, which Caviar says is from the year 850-1000 AD.

The phone’s chassis replaces the Titanium used by Apple with forged carbon taken from Lamborghini sports car production. Caviar says the panel is fitted with 24K gold frames, creating a design that resembles the contours of a helmet.

You also get customized iPhones in three other chassis options: Nord (blue), Verdant (green), and Windstorm (black). The prices start at $6860 for the iPhone 15 Pro model.

While it goes without saying that these phones are not for everyone, they are certainly interesting. These aren’t even the most over-the-top products we’ve seen from Caviar. The company recently unveiled an iPhone that costs more than a Lamborghini Huracan Evo.