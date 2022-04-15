Crypto Raiders announce first ever $1m blockchain esports tournament

Blockchain NFT RPG game Crypto Raiders has announced its upcoming esports tournament, marking the first $1 million tournament in crypto gaming’s short history.

Crypto Raiders is a utility-based NFT MMORPG game built on the Polygon network, in which players use NFT characters to loot dungeons, defeat bosses, and earn tokens.

Each of the 750 different Raiders have various traits and abilities, with the more expensive characters being those with more attributes and characteristics that affect their ability.

Since release in the summer of 2021, Crypto Raiders has enjoyed decent growth in the blockchain gaming community, and they’re looking to celebrate by putting on the first-ever seven-figure tournament in a crypto game. Here’s the details.

Crypto Raiders International $1m tournament

We are very excited to announce the Raider International '22 – a 2,500 player tournament with a $1 Million Dollar guaranteed prize pool! It will take place around the one year anniversary of Crypto Raiders in late June or early July. Read all the details in the message below! pic.twitter.com/RKUkn8GY8d — Crypto Raiders (@crypto_raiders) April 14, 2022

As the first blockchain game to host a tournament of this magnitude, all eyes are on Crypto Raiders to see what the future of crypto gaming could look like, so the whole community will be wanting to see this succeed.

While a date isn’t yet set for the tournament — just a rough timeframe of June/July 2022 to mark the one-year anniversary of the game’s launch —, up to 2,500 players will be getting ready to gear up and take to battle to compete.

The 2,500 Access Passes will be sold and give buyers access to compete in the Raider International. They will be minted in $AURIUM, the game’s native token, and 50% of the proceeds will go towards the prize pool. If they all sell out, the total prize pool will increase to $1.2m.

Players in the tournament will receive a unique login with a fully-leveled Raider, unlimited consumables, and 200+ pieces of identical gear, ensuring everyone is on a level playing field. Access Pass minting will take place in the second half of May and, after that, it’s all to play for.