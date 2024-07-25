CrowdStrike issues apology for outage with $10 Uber Eats voucher & they didn’t work

How do you apologize for causing an outage that crashed millions of computers around the world? With a $10 Uber Eats voucher, apparently.

CrowdStrike has been on the receiving end of a massive amount of attention from the media and the public. This is, of course, after a botched update on their systems caused a massive worldwide IT outage. The company now faces the arduous task of fixing its damaged reputation and apologizing to partners and customers.

Article continues after ad

According to a source who spoke to TechCrunch, the apology to partners took the form of an email offering a $10 gift card for Uber Eats as recompense for: “the additional work that the July 19 incident has caused.”

The email was sent from an official CrowdStrike email address and carried the name of Daniel Bernard, the Chief Business Officer at CrowdStrike.

“We send our heartfelt thanks and apologies for the inconvenience. To express our gratitude, your next cup of coffee or late-night snack is on us!” the email read, according to a screenshot posted to Twitter/X by another recipient, which has since been removed.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Astonishingly, when people who received the gift card tried to redeem it, they received an error message. Upon investigation of the voucher on the Uber Eats page, a message specified that the gift card “has been canceled by the issuing party and is no longer valid.”

CrowdStrike spokesperson Kevin Benacci confirmed that the company had indeed sent out the gift cards. However, Uber flagged them as fraud due to the high usage rates of the issued vouchers. Benacci said the gesture was meant for: “Our teammates and partners who have been helping customers through this situation.”

Article continues after ad

Efforts to make amends have to start somewhere, but CrowdStrike’s first steps at issuing some kind of apology have clearly not gone to plan.