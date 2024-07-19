Crowdstrike BSOD error sparks countless memes across social media

As the Crowdstrike BSOD errors continue to wreak havoc on global businesses and infrastructure, it’s also prompted thousands of reactions from both affected and unaffected users the world over.

Huge companies and businesses all over the globe have been trying to cope with Crowdstrike Falcon IT error which pulled their work day to a halt. Multiple systems reliant on the cybersecurity service, used from the airport industry to payment systems, are unable to function without the dreaded ‘blue screen of death.’

Article continues after ad

While the IT error continues to disrupt businesses and entire industries, that hasn’t stopped those affected, and those unaffected, from seeing the hilarity in the devasting aftermath which has affected businesses, banking, and even healthcare industries.

Pexels, Crowdstrike

Across every social media platform, people have been sharing posts to enjoy some comedic relief in an otherwise stressful situation.

Over on X/Twitter, even Elon Musk has chimed in. The X big-wig himself posted a dig at Microsoft by comparing it to the fictitious “Macrohard” in a repost of a tweet he made back in October 2021.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, the rest of the social media platform has been host to a sea of clever posts. X/Twitter user, aptly named SwiftOnSecurity, posted “IT teams waking up this morning” while sharing the ending of the Resident Evil (2002) movie, which shows protagonist Alice looking out at the Racoon City streets devastated by a zombie apocalypse.

Multiple users celebrated “International Bluescreen Day”, like this post from @TrickyKetchup.

Some office workers have been posting under this new hashtag, or have taken to sharing direct images of their workstations — all plagued by the blue screen of death as a result of the Crowdstrike IT errors.

Article continues after ad

Not everyone’s systems have been hit hard by the ongoing IT complications. Even so, the social media posts haven’t stopped there. Users like @Greyfore17 posted their “luck” of their systems remaining entirely unaffected.

Mastodon, the open-source alternative to X, has also been alight with tweets taking shots at the ongoing developers.

Article continues after ad

Science fiction writer Greg Egan, who made a joke about the Crowdstrike outage by informing everyone to write any important notes on paper and “tape them to your refrigerator door.”

Article continues after ad

Greg Egan

It’s only human nature to make jokes during a time of crisis. Especially when the resulting errors occurring over at Crowdstrike and Microsoft have caused flights to be grounded, bank payments to not work, and businesses to come to a screeching halt.

While businesses continue to deal with the repercussions, the sea of amusing social media posts will no doubt continue.