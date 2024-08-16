CRKD Nitro Deck+ review: Upgrade your Switch

The Nitro Deck+ is CRKD’s follow up to the wildly popular Nitro Deck, and the company has made a few upgrades that make it worth checking out – even if you have the original model.

CRKD came into the industry swinging in July 2023 with the release of the Nitro Deck controller for the Nintendo Switch.

It quickly became one of the most popular controllers available, largely thanks to its fun colors and use of Hall Effect sensors in the joysticks and triggers. This means the Nitro Deck is effectively drift-free and the triggers are super customizable.

Article continues after ad

But it wasn’t perfect. Complaints about its joystick placement flooded social media and as I expressed in my review, the home button LED is eye-wateringly bright.

CRKD heard these complaints and introduced the Nitro Deck+. I’ve been testing the revamped Switch controller for over a month to tell you whether or not it’s a worthy successor to the original.

Article continues after ad

Key Specs

Connectivity: USB-C

Weight: 269g without Switch

Compatibility: Switch

Features: Hall Effect joysticks and triggers, swappable joystick tops, programmable buttons, rumble and trigger sensitivity adjustments, TV output

Price: $79.99 with HDMI adapter, $69.99 without

Pros Cons Upgrades the handheld experience Asymmetrical joysticks take a while to get used to Hall effect joysticks and triggers Acts as a dock

Design

The overall design of the Nitro Deck+ is exactly what you would expect from a Switch controller. One joystick and d-pad on the left side, while the right side dons the other joystick and ABXY buttons.

Article continues after ad

On the back, you’ll find the same four programmable buttons, a kickstand, and two separate USB-C ports for input/output. The Nintendo Switch slides into the middle, and the Nitro Deck+ turns it into a whole new handheld.

Dexerto

However, CRKD changed things up a bit by making the joysticks symmetrical – more like Sony’s DualSense and previous DualShock controllers – instead of the symmetrical layout of the joycons. This takes some time to get used to, especially if you’ve never used a Wii U or Steam Deck.

Article continues after ad

Beside each of the joysticks are new “sidekick” buttons, which are wonderfully placed and super easy to press while playing your favorite Nintendo titles.

The original Nitro Deck’s buttons and triggers were quite mushy. Luckily, CRKD has fixed that with the Nitro Deck+. The face buttons are a lot clicker, although not quite to the level of the proper microswitches found in the Gamesir T4 Kaleid.

Article continues after ad

CRKD made the triggers a lot firmer on the Nitro Deck+, which makes them feel less like you’re pushing into a pile of mashed potatoes.

Article continues after ad

On top of that, the Nitro Deck’s overly-bright home button has now been dimmed and no longer tries to burn my retinas while playing Pokemon at night.

Features

CRKD’s Nitro Deck+ is chock full of features, many of which are what make the $70 asking price worth every penny.

The biggest feature is the fact that it now acts as a replacement for the official dock. With a simple USB-C to HDMI adapter, you no longer have to remove your Switch from the Nitro Deck+ to play your favorite game on the big screen.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto

This means you don’t have to worry about keeping a dock plugged into your TV, and also gives you a way to use your Switch on a different TV. I often use my Nitro Deck+ as the dock in my bedroom, while the official one sits plugged into the living room TV.

Article continues after ad

Through the CRKD mobile app, you also can adjust the actuation point of the triggers, the rumble strength, and even remap all of the buttons on the controller to your liking.

Article continues after ad

This is also where you can organize your collection of CRKD products and check for firmware updates in case the company ever wants to add new features or fix existing bugs in the future.

Gaming Performance

The Nitro Deck+’s programmable buttons were handy in Pokemon and Zelda, giving me quick access to Pokeballs and Zonai abilities. I used the faster trigger actuation with Splatoon, which made my life easier in close-combat battles.

Dexerto

Input speed was just as good as regular joycons, and the Nitro Deck+ is super comfortable to hold for long periods. More often than not, my Switch’s battery died before I got tired of holding the Nitro Decked-up console.

Article continues after ad

Verdict – 5/5

There’s no doubt that the Nitro Deck+ is a worthy successor to CRKD’s inaugural release with its added sidekick buttons and TV output capabilities. The trigger adjustment option in the software is great for fast-paced gameplay, and the controller is super comfortable to hold.

Article continues after ad

I wasn’t excited for the change to symmetrical joysticks at first, but after more than a dozen hours of using it, I became a fan.

Should you buy it?

If you primarily use your Switch in handheld mode -– or simply enjoy the idea that your controller can also dock it to a TV, the Nitro Deck+ is worth checking out.

Article continues after ad

It’s comfortable, easy to use, very well built, and jam-packed with features that make gaming with it significantly better than a standard Switch.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.