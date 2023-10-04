Creality slammed for spamming YouTube video with botted comments

A tech creator took to TikTok to slam 3D Printing company Creality after his YouTube video featuring their latest product was botted with positive comments about the brand.

Ever since 3D printers began gaining mainstream popularity, Creality has been known as the most easily accessible brand.

Their Ender 3 printer is cheap, easy to learn, and available from a wide variety of retailers.

DaPoets, however, called them out in a TikTok video recently after his YouTube upload showing one of their new products was botted with positive comments about the brand.

Shared on October 3, 2023, DaPoets showed the comments and revealed that nearly everyone has a positive thought to share about Creality.

“Now this is some shady stuff right here,” he said to start the video. “I made a YouTube video about the Creality K1 3D Printer yesterday, posted that to my YouTube channel and… Creality, this some shady stuff.”

DaPoets went on to show the video and revealed the comments… and all of them were positively talking about the Creality K1 Max printer. He also said that all the comments happened at the same time, and reiterated that they say almost the same thing.

He added: “Wow, that’s shady. I can’t support Creality. That’s ridiculous.”

Users quickly took to the comments to share their thoughts on it as well, including popular 3D Printing Content Creator MandicReally.

“Yepppp. Anyone mentioning the K1 or the recent Bambu A1 are getting botted. It looks real bad on Creality, even if it’s a 3rd party,” he said.

Another user replied: “It’s because their (flag ship printer) is turning out to be hot garbage with terrible hot ends and extruder issues out the box.”

“This is really common. Once you know what to look for you will see this everywhere,” a third viewer said.

For more news and other viral stories, head over to check out our Tech coverage.