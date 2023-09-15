Corsair workers fight for unionization & better wages in pay dispute

Corsair warehouse workers are set to vote on unionization in an attempt to get better wages and benefits as the company continues to grow.

Gaming peripherals maker Corsair has skyrocketed in popularity over the last few years, having purchased Elgato, Scuf, and more in the process.

The company brought in $679M of net revenue in the first six months of 2023, showing that they’re doing quite well.

However, employees at a Georgia warehouse are fighting for unionization and better wages with voting set to take place soon.

Corsair employees looking to unionize

According to a report from Polygon, employees at Corsair’s Duluth, Georgia warehouse are looking to be compensated fairly for the work they do.

The workers have partnered with Teamsters Local 728 to vote on the union election on September 28, 2023.

RMA tester Max Madsen told Polygon: “We make the controllers people play on. We’re building these $250-to-$400 controllers, these $1,500-to-$5,000 PCs. When people eventually play on them, they don’t expect that there’s people like us sitting there and building them, piece by piece.

“You’re building more than what the company believes you’re worth in just a half a day.”

According to the report, employees with more seniority than new hires only make 45 cents more than those on their first day — which doesn’t amount to much after taxes.

Madsen also told Polygon that they’re not looking to “bankrupt the company.” and that they just want a “little piece of the pie.”

“We want a little piece of the pie, so when we go home, we can pay for groceries. We can pay for our kids to go to an after-school program,” Max said.