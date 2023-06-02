Exploring ChatGPT’s Features: A deep dive into functionality

Want to know what ChatGPT’s various features are? This quick guide will show you some of the most interesting features ChatGPT has to offer.

ChatGPT needs no introduction. This innovative AI chatbot has been making waves since it was introduced and has helped many people with its various use cases. Ensuring ChatGPT best practices has given excellent results for people experimenting with it.

Referring to ChatGPT as just an ‘AI chatbot’ doesn’t quite hit the mark. This next-gen marvel can power up and flex its muscles to take on some menial to complex tasks. It is capable of human-like interactions and can even understand basic nuances of everyday communication, including slang and professional jargon.

Getting to know ChatGPT is about more than just exploiting its great use cases and uncovering its mind-blowing features. Here is a quick list of some of ChatGPT’s features.

Natural Language Understanding

Unsplash: @napr0tiv/OpenAI

Responses from ChatGPT can often feel human-like. You can discuss topics and use slang and jargon commonly used in general parlance. Trained on a massive dataset, it smoothly sails through a sea of language styles, dialects, and vocabulary, making it a formidable conversationalist.

It can also interpret the meaning behind complex phrases and expressions. This makes it an extremely potent tool to interact naturally in conversations, from casual chats to professional discussions.

Context awareness

ChatGPT can maintain the context of the communication over various inputs. It supports the conversation’s flow, tracking the twists and turns and keeping the dialogue engaging.

The chatbot can even remember and refer to previous inputs, making it possible to have back-and-forth conversations while allowing for more engaging and meaningful interactions.

High-Quality Text Generation

OpenAI Opened AI chat on laptop

Thanks to its advanced language training model, ChatGPT is capable of creating human-like content that is coherent and creative too. If asked, it can produce content mimicking your favorite creator, making it ideal for brainstorming, testing, and content creation.

ChatGPT can not only generate text, but it can also identify correct usage of grammar and formulate proper sentences, which allows it to create content that feels natural and human.

Varied use cases

ChatGPT has been trained on a large and varied data set, allowing it to respond to almost any query you ask. As a result, it can perform tasks ranging from basic ones like drafting emails, writing essays, brainstorming ideas, and tutoring in various subjects to complex ones like coding help, translating languages, and even simple companionship for entertainment or loneliness mitigation.

Studies have shown that ChatGPT has been used to pick stocks as well. The stocks it picked have performed better than an average fund manager.

Scalability

As ChatGPT is an AI-powered software, it is capable of carrying out numerous conversations concurrently. This can be scaled up to offer automated chat solutions for service providers and businesses that require large-scale communication capabilities.

Customizability

OpenAI The AI assistant was used to quickly provide a diagnosis that vets were unable to give

ChatGPT is designed so that its behavior can be customized as per the requirements allowing it to communicate or create content in a particular style and follow the mannerisms of specific personas. This makes it possible to customize ChatGPT’s behavior to a certain extent and cater to individual needs and preferences.

New and upcoming features

Apart from the above mentioned features that define ChatGPT’s core usage and behavior, OpenAI is continuously adding new skills to help evolve ChatGPT into a more all-round product. Some of the new functions have already been added while some are just announced. These are:

Control over the data

One of the new features added to ChatGPT is that it now offers different ways to manage user data. It now has an opt-out process which, when turned on, retains conversations for 30 days before deleting them permanently. Moreover, ChatGPT Business will also ensure that the end user’s data is not used to train the model by default.

Lastly, it will have an export option to allow users to export their chat data to analyze the information stored by ChatGPT.

Access to web-browsing

ChatGPT’s biggest limitation is that it is unable to scout the internet. Being disconnected means that it could not offer up to date information about any topic. Moreover, it was only trained till September 2021, which meant that you’d be occasionally served with dated information.

However, this is changing as ChatGPT will be able to access the internet and dish out the most relevant and updated information to ChatGPT Plus users. Being able to search relevant information will transform ChatGPT into an extremely potent search engine.

Plugins

Another interesting feature that will make ChatGPT more relevant than ever is the ability to connect with various plugins. These plugins will allow users to prompt ChatGPT to perform tasks on specific websites making it easier for people to interact with different services using a simple to use chat interface.

