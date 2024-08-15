Channel surf YouTube like it’s the 90s with this brilliant website

A website called YTCH has reimagined YouTube as if it’s a broadcast TV network, where the YouTube channels we know are actual TV channels.

It’s safe to say broadcast TV is dying. People are opting for streaming services like Netflix and Max, and subscribing to individual creators on YouTube and Twitch.

Even those over 60 are abandoning broadcast TV for streaming, according to Ofcom.

YTCH reimagines YouTube as a broadcast TV network but without ads. When you open the website, a YouTube video plays on a random channel number.

You don’t get to choose which part of the video you want to watch, and you can’t even pause it. All you can do is change the channel, mute the video, or turn it off.

The best part is that a channel doesn’t pause when you switch away from it. It’s always running, so if you flip away, you’ll miss the video. It creates fear of missing out as broadcast TV does.

There are a total of 12 channels on the site, each playing different types of content from various sources.

We noticed that some stick to showing MMA matches, some show educational videos, and some feature podcasts.

The site doesn’t show the name of the YouTube channel whose video is playing, but you do see a short link to the video.

YTCH might not be for everyone, especially for those who prefer deciding what to watch. If you’re the type who just sits in front of the TV, flips through channels, and finds something that catches your interest, you’ll likely enjoy it.

It’s also great for those who struggle to find things to watch while eating (hi).

The creator of the site showcased it on Hacker News, where people found it very interesting. Hacker News users requested additional features, such as a TV guide, and the creator mentioned that he was working on it.