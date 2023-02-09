Can you play Like a Dragon: Ishin! on Steam Deck?

The remake of one of the Yakuza’s legendary spin-offs, Like a Dragon: Ishin! has been verified on Steam Deck.

With less than two weeks away before it releases, Sega has confirmed the upcoming remaster of the Yakuza spin-off Like a Dragon: Ishin! will be Steam Deck verified.

It joins the pantheon of other Steam Deck-verified games from the series, including Yakuza 0 and the other remakes, Kiwami and 2 Kiwami. This means that there’s very little work needed out of the box to get this game running with Proton.

The Yakuza series has seen only a small amount of spin-offs since its inception in 2005, including a survival horror game, Dead Souls, still locked to the PS3.

Article continues after ad

However, Like a Dragon: Ishin! is a more traditional spin-off, featuring the same great exploration and a similar style of gameplay to that of its mainline counterparts.

Of course, it won’t be a Yakuza 7-style game, which is a turn-based JRPG and a massive shift in the series, dropping protagonist Kiryu Kazuma for Ichiban Kasuga.

It follows Sakamoto Ryōma, but through the avatar of Kiryu, the main protagonist of the Yakuza series. Think of it like a stage play of this man’s life, with some obvious artistic license involved.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It isn’t the first time they’ve set a game in feudal Japan, with a PS3 game Ryū ga Gotoku Kenzan! missing a release in the west due to the series’ lack of attention at the time.

Article continues after ad

The game is due out on February 21, 2023, and will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Series X|S.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! will also launch a Digital Deluxe edition which comes with additional weapons and gear for your character.

The Deluxe Edition includes:

Kijinmaru Kunishige, a dark sword with a white hilt

Tsuyano Usukurenai, a sword soaked in blood

Black Ship Cannon, a cannon taken from Western ships

Shinsengumi Captain’s Set

Ryoma Growth Support Kit

Sword Upgrade Materials Kit

Gun Upgrade Materials Kit

Third Division Armament Expansion Kit

The Dragon of Dojima Skin

You can grab the Steam version from Gamebillet at a slight discount:

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.