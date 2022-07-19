Bored Ape creators Yuga Labs warn of huge “coordinated attack” against NFT communities

Emma Hill . 1 hour ago

NFT innovators Yuga Labs, the company behind Bored Ape Yacht Club, has warned collectors that an attack on the wider NFT community from a “persistent threat group” could soon be on the way, leaving many collectors and fans vulnerable.

The NFT market skyrocketed back in 2020–2021 with investors spending millions of dollars on their digital jpegs, with Yuga Labs’ Bored Ape Yacht Club being among the most popular collections out there.

Now, Yuga Labs has claimed that one “coordinated” group is planning to launch an attack on “multiple” NFT communities.

Yuga Labs warns of potential “attack” on NFT communities

On July 18, Yuga Labs claimed that its sources had found a potential threat to the NFT community which could see various groups being targeted and affected.

“Our security team has been tracking a persistent threat group that targets the NFT community,” Yuga claimed. “We believe that they may soon be launching a coordinated attack targeting multiple communities via compromised social media accounts.”

It further implored for collectors and investors to be wary of the situation in the coming days and to “stay safe.”

The tweet didn’t specify who was launching the alleged attack, the motivation behind it, or specific communities that . However, it understandably sparked concern for its followers and their protection.

One Twitter user also asked whether Yuga could “create a solution” with regards to “vault wallets” due to the high number of threats and attacks in the past.

This isn’t the first time that Yuga has faced a potential threat from anti-NFT groups. In April 2022, hackers managed to steal millions of dollars worth of NFTs after breaking into Bored Ape Yacht Club’s Instagram account.

It’s unclear when the attack will take place or which communities it will directly affect. However, it’ll no doubt be a stressful time for NFT owners everywhere, especially those in possession of the expensive blue chip collections.