Boost your Steam Deck storage with 47% off 1TB MicroSD in killer deal

Looking to boost your Steam Deck or Switch storage? This deal on a Lexar PLAY 1TB MicroSD might be just what you need.

Getting a good deal on a 1TB MicroSD might be one of the best purchases you make in all of 2024. You can pop them into almost any device of your choice, and the Steam Deck and Switch are the perfect candidates to receive a beefy storage upgrade.

This Lexar PLAY 1TB MicroSD card can be used in almost anything, and Amazon has discounted it by a staggering 47% off of its original MSRP, making it an absolute bargain. With storage prices set to rise in 2024, this could be a great time to pinch a few pennies before prices are expected to spike.

A cheaper Steam Deck upgrade

If you’re planning to pick up a Steam Deck, don’t splash on the higher storage variants. While it’s convenient to have up to 1TB of storage on the system right off of the bat, we recommend that you upgrade it after the fact with an SSD or MicroSD, which can be much cheaper than paying Valve for a premium variant of the system with more storage.

The A2-rated card would be excellent for anyone looking to run the latest games, even demanding titles. If you’re wanting to set up EmuDeck, this could be a great option if you’re looking to put a library of emulated titles onto the system, too. Just make sure to format your MicroSD to be compatible with your Steam Deck first, which saves a lot of tears and hassle if you transfer everything over, only to find you need to format it to be compatible with the Deck in the first place.

