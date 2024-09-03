Black Myth: Wukong knocks cherished RPG from Steam Deck top-played chart

The top 20 most-played Steam Deck games of August have been unveiled, and Black Myth Wukong has fought its way to the top spot.

For Steam Deck owners, the start of a new month can only mean one thing — the chance to take a look at the Top Played Steam Deck Games for August 2024.

For the past two months, Elden Ring has clung to the top of the most-played Steam Deck game list. The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC only cemented its domination over its competition, but now Black Myth: Wukong has knocked it down a peg.

Article continues after ad

Black Myth: Wukong is now the number one top-played Steam Deck game for August 2024, beating out not just Elden Ring, but hugely popular titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and Balatro.

The Game science-developed RPG has racked up over 3 million concurrent players across all platforms and even surpassed 10 million units sold. So it’s no wonder a fraction of that success has translated over to the Valve handheld.

Article continues after ad

Game Science

Steam Deck Top 20 played games for August

Black Myth: Wukong giving Elden Ring a run for its money is nothing short of miraculous. However, the action RPG has even managed to do so while still being “unsupported” on Steam Deck. Here’s the full list below:

Article continues after ad

Black Myth: Wukong Elden Ring Baldur’s Gate 3 Stardew Valley Balatro Diablo IV Vampire Survivors Grand Theft Auto V Cult of the Lamb Slay the Spire Cyberpunk 2077 Fallout 4 Hogwarts Legacy Fields of Mistria Red Dead Redemption 2 Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition No Man’s Sky Monster Hunter: World Hades

The OnDeck, the official Steam Deck social media page, didn’t share the official list again this month.

Instead, thanks to the introduction of the brand-new Steam Deck list in June, we can track the top played Steam Deck games in real time.



The most played Steam Deck games for August also marks Black Myth: Wukong’s debut on the list. Despite it only being out since August 20, the game still managed to make its mark among Steam Deck players.

Article continues after ad

Fields of Mistria also makes its list debut. Sitting at 14th place, the Stardew Valley-inspired farming sim RPG has managed to place higher than Red Dead Redemption 2, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition.

Article continues after ad

With Stardew Valley’s success on the Deck, it’s no wonder Field of Mistria is slowly gaining popularity on the handheld.

Fields of Mistria is also still in early access. Despite that, it’s gained a fully verified commendation from Valve. Although it may take some time before it reaches higher in the list than Stardew Valley.

Article continues after ad

Cult of the Lamb has bolstered its way up 25 spots, now sitting at ninth place between Grand Theft Auto V and Slay the Spire. The game recently got new content with its huge “Unholy Alliance” update, likely resulting in a wealth of returning Deck players.

Overall, the Steam Deck’s top 20 has gone mostly unchanged, despite a couple of new, and returning titles. Games like Grand Theft Auto V and Vampire Survivors are still some of the top-played games on Steam Deck.