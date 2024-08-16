Black Myth: Wukong benchmark — Best settings for PC & Steam Deck

Black Myth: Wukong is a stunning-looking game, so we’ve rounded up the best settings for PC and Steam Deck, no matter what your PC specs are.

For an action-heavy open-world title like Black Myth: Wukong, settings that prioritize framerate, to give yourself as much response time as possible. It is wise to sacrifice some resolution to get a higher FPS.

We’ve put the game to the test using the Black Myth: Wukong benchmark tool on Steam, available ahead of release, and looked for the sweet spots for targeted framerates, and the best settings you should shoot for.

We will update this article if performance in the final game is not reflective of the benchmark.

Best settings overall

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Settings preset: Medium

Ray tracing: Full

Supersampling: DLSS Quality (66)

Frame Generation: DLSS 3

No matter what your setup, Black Myth: Wukong appears to be an extremely well-optimized title that scales well with whatever hardware you want to throw at it. Even our humble RTX 4050 laptop setup managed to get over 60 FPS with the above settings.

So, for higher-end setups, you can push your settings a lot further and still attain more than playable framerates. For an action title like Black Myth: Wukong, we recommend setting your baseline at 60 FPS, with the ideal being around 90 FPS, if your PC can push that many pixels.

Best settings for Steam Deck

Resolution: 1280 x 800

Preset: Low

Ray Tracing: Off

Supersampling: FSR 2 Quality (66)

While Black Myth: Wukong is a demanding game, portable PCs like the Steam Deck can still run the game to a good standard, as long as you use supersampling. With the above settings, we attained 41 FPS, which is more than enough for playing on the move.

We also benchmarked the medium preset with FSR 2 at 1280 x 800 for the Steam Deck, but the results are not pretty.

Settings Average FPS Ray Tracing Off 28 FPS Ray Tracing On 2 FPS

The Steam Deck APU struggles to handle Ray Tracing, so unless you enjoy slideshows it is best to turn it off.

Low-end PC benchmarks

For a relatively lower-end PC, we’ve benchmarked the RTX 4050-toting HP Victus 15 (2023), at 1080p, using the Medium settings preset at 1080p. Here, we recommend sticking to medium, with ray tracing on and DLSS upscaling set to around 66, or “Quality”.

Settings Average FPS Ray Tracing Off, Frame Gen Off, DLAA 52 FPS Ray Tracing On, Frame Gen Off, DLAA 26 FPS Ray Tracing On, Frame Gen On, DLAA 41 FPS Ray Tracing On, Frame Gen On, DLSS Quality 64 FPS

The result is a fully playable average of 64 FPS, with the game still looking stunning with all the fancier bells and whistles turned on. However, your results may vary if you are using an AMD or Intel GPU using XeSS or FSR 2.0.

Mid-range PC benchmarks

For our mid-range tests, we used the MSI Katana 15 laptop, which sports an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU and Intel Core i9-13900H CPU at 1080p.

For this range of PC or laptop, you can afford to bump the settings up and still get great performance. Sticking to Medium presets is still a good starting point, if you want to push your framerate over 100 for this action title.

Settings Average FPS Ray Tracing Off, Frame Gen Off, DLSS 100 74 FPS Ray Tracing On, Frame Gen Off, DLSS 100 27 FPS Ray Tracing On, Frame Gen On, DLSS 100 111 FPS Ray Tracing On, Frame Gen On, DLSS 66 138 FPS

Frame Generation is still doing a lot of heavy lifting, but you can enjoy over 100 FPS with DLSS cranked up to 100. If you are using a laptop, you might find your machine is getting a bit toasty if you choose to bump things up to High, but you should still get great performance.

High-end PC benchmarks

The trusty Dexerto test bench PC was called into service for these tests. This PC comes equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, and an Intel Core i5-13600K.

Unfortunately, this CPU does make it prone to crashing when under heavy load. Be sure to check if your CPU is affected by the Intel stability issues if you want to run Black Myth: Wukong.



Once again we started with Medium presets to ensure we had like-for-like comparisons between devices.

1080p results

Settings Average FPS Ray Tracing Off, Frame Gen Off, DLSS 100 120 FPS Ray Tracing On, Frame Gen Off, DLSS 100 157 FPS Ray Tracing On, Frame Gen On, DLSS 100 132 FPS Ray Tracing On, Frame Gen On, DLSS 66 201 FPS

At 1080p, you can go all-out and basically turn every setting up. For High-end PCs, 1080p gaming is no challenge whatsoever, so you can enjoy this game in full detail, with all the prettiest bells and whistles, at a rapid framerate.

1440p results

Settings Average FPS Ray Tracing Off, Frame Gen Off, DLSS 100 48 FPS Ray Tracing On, Frame Gen Off, DLSS 100 50 FPS Ray Tracing On, Frame Gen On, DLSS 100 82FPS Ray Tracing On, Frame Gen On, DLSS 66 122 FPS

At 1440p you can begin to notice the effect that frame generation has on performance. Even so, with Ray Tracing on and DLSS, everything looks beautiful, and it runs silky smooth.

If you have specs to support it, 1440p is an ideal resolution for this title. You can also tune your DLSS quality setting to achieve around 144 FPS, to match a common monitor refresh rate.

4K results

Settings Average FPS Ray Tracing Off, Frame Gen Off, DLSS 100 56 FPS Ray Tracing On, Frame Gen Off, DLSS 100 24 FPS Ray Tracing On, Frame Gen On, DLSS 100 41 FPS Ray Tracing On, Frame Gen On, DLSS 66 68 FPS

At 4K, you do start to see some objects pop in, especially with Frame Generation turned off. However, if you stick with Frame Gen and Ray Tracing, but tweak DLSS down to 66, you can still see some solid results.

Dropping your DLSS supersampling settings down to Performance will help a lot here, especially if you want to play through the whole game at 4K.

We do recommend dropping down to 1440p for higher framerates, as these have a greater effect on gameplay in a title such as this one.

Based on the benchmark, Black Myth: Wukong is a fairly well-optimized game. Some fiddling with the settings should get good results for most PC or Steam Deck users.

Black Myth: Wukong has some similarities to a Souls-like, which players will be able to experience when the game is released on August 20.