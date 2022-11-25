Black Friday VR headset deal: Get 50% off an HP Reverb G2

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at sayem.ahmed@dexerto.com.

Looking to get stuck into the metaverse? This Black Friday VR headset deal sees the HP Reverb G2 discounted by 50%, so don’t miss out.

VR doesn’t have to be a headache. The HP Reverb G2 VR Headset is discounted by a staggering 50% this Black Friday. The Headset comes with crisp 2160 x 2160 panels, and enhanced tracking thanks to more cameras on the headset, in addition to two padded speakers. That means that this is the full package. You’ll save $300 on this headset, which is nothing to sniff at, for a device that is still very good.

Check out the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Amazon.

Article continues after ad

Is this a good VR Black Friday deal?

Competing with Quest 2, the HP Reverb G2 is indeed a great Black Friday deal. It competes directly with the Oculus Quest 2, a fantastic VR headset by Meta, which happens to also be on offer at Best Buy. Between the two, you’ll have to decide if you want to invest in. We prefer the Quest 2, simply because of teh access that you have on the headset, instead of using the G2.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

With that said, HP has addressed a lot of issues on the Reverb G2 since its launch, and it is now a well-equipped headset. For the price, you really can’t go wrong, especially if you are looking to try out some serious desktop VR. With its high-resolution screens, you’ll be able to run games like The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners, and much more.

Article continues after ad

VR Headsets are exploding, figuratively. So, you’d be remiss to not jump on the bandwagon with this stunning deal. There are very few VR deals that are better than this, so don’t sleep on it, otherwise, you might regret it.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.