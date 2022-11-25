Black Friday GPU deal: Get 19% off an RX 3070 Ti in this unmissable offer

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at sayem.ahmed@dexerto.com.

Looking for a Black Friday GPU deal? Well, you’ll be hard-pressed to find one better than 19% off an RTX 3070 Ti by ZOTAC at Amazon this year.

When it comes to looking for a brand-new graphics card, it’s been a tough couple of years among the crypto mining boom. But, things are starting to look a little bit more positive, especially now that Black Friday has rolled around. You can get 19% off an incredibly quick RTX 3070 Ti for 19% off, or $130 off its original MSRP.

Why should you get this RTX 3070 Ti Black Friday GPU deal?

You should move quickly if you wanted to get in on this Black Friday GPU deal, as it’ll only last for the duration of Black Friday, or while stocks last. For the record, $569 is a fantastic price-to-performance ratio for what you are getting with the RTX 3070 Ti. Considering the RTX 40-series is so much more expensive than its previous-generation counterparts.

This model of RTX 3070 Ti happens to the ZOTAC Gaming Trinity model, which has a beefy cooling solution. It’s also adorned with enough RGB to make you blush, to boot. Also, you will not have to go out and buy a new PSU or reckon with potentially melting your GPU with this power connector. With 8 GB of GDDR6 memory, you should expect great performance at 1080p and 1440p on this GPU.

Since it’s also an Nvidia graphics card, you should expect to be able to use its potent software suite. This means the likes of DLSS, Nvidia Broadcast, and more. This makes the RTX 3070 Ti a potent mid-high-end GPU. You’ll be able to use it for gaming, streaming 3D work, and much more.

