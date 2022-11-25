Black Friday gaming laptop deal: Save $500 on the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at sayem.ahmed@dexerto.com.

Getting a Black Friday gaming laptop deal is much easier than it initially seems. ASUS has discounted the ROG Zephyrus G14 by up to $500 this Black Friday, meaning you can get a lightweight and powerful laptop on the cheap for the holidays.

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is one of the best gaming laptops around. Not only is it lightweight, but it also has enough power under the hood to run the latest cutting-edge games. There are several models available for the G14. This Black Friday deal ranges all the way from being modestly priced, all the way to very high-end. We’ve picked out the Ryzen 9 / 6800HS variant, which will be supremely powerful for almost anything that you need.

Article continues after ad

Check out the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Amazon.

Is this the best Black Friday gaming laptop deal?

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 goes toe-to-toe with the likes of the equally impressive Razer Blade 14. However, since it comes in many more configurations, with a plastic build, you might find that it ends up being slightly cheaper than other options on the market currently.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Since there’s such a range of configurations, you’ll be able to get a slim and trim gaming laptop for even under $1000, depending on what your power needs look like. However, the model that we have picked out uses an AMD GPU and CPU. This also boasts excellent battery life for productivity, meaning that you will be able to use it for almost anything. Since this Black Friday gaming laptop is also outfitted with a high-refresh-rate screen, you’ll be able to use it for esports gaming and much, much more.

Article continues after ad

The benefit of a gaming laptop over gunning for a desktop is portability, and you also get a great screen with the package too. It’s a good option for those who don’t want to splash for a prebuilt or build their own gaming PC.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.