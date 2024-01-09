Best Buy slashes $200 off RTX 4070 gaming PC in killer deal

Best Buy has cut the price of a capable Acer gaming PC by $200 as part of a New Year deal that could give gamers a perfect boost.

The call for new technology can be hard to resist for gamers. Who doesn’t long to see their favorite games in crystal clarity, with high framerates and low loading times? However, not everyone has the skills, space, or time to build their own cutting-edge gaming PC totally from scratch so this deal from Best Buy with $200 off a pre-built gaming PC from Acer is a tempting offer.

The Acer Predator Orion 5000 gaming desktop PC is powered by an Intel Core i7 13700F CPU, part of the Intel 13th Generation of CPUs, which delivers good performance with low power requirements thanks to its efficiency. For graphics, the PC comes equipped with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, a popular card for gaming applications, the RTX 4070 is capable of handling the most demanding of modern AAA games, and supports Nvidia’s DLSS 3 suite of tools that improve gaming performance by improving framerates and reducing lag.

An RTX 4070 gaming PC at a cut-down price

For storage and memory, users of the Acer Predator Orion 5000 have a 1TB SSD pre-installed, which should suffice for holding most applications and a few games. The ensure fast loading times, the PC has 32GB of DDR5 RAM, which is the newest RAM type available.

In terms of connectivity, the case has 1 HDMI port, 3 DisplayPort 1.4 slots, and a total of 10 USB ports to allow a huge range of peripherals to be connected. A copy of Windows 11 Home is also included in the purchase price, so customers can begin using the PC straight away.

