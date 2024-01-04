Beats Solo3 wireless headphones get staggering 50% discount in Amazon deal

If you’re in the market for a new pair of Beats headphones for a bargain, you’re in luck, as these Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are less than $100 on Amazon.

Ensuring you have a high-quality pair of headphones is a must, whether you’re an eager audiophile, or need a pair at arm’s length when playing on your favorite gaming handheld on the go. While Beats has released newer products, the Solo3 is the tried and true reliable option.



Whatever you need them for, nothing beats listening to your favorite tunes with crystal clear clarity, and without being at the mercy of wires, and these Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are a steal, for just $99.95 on Amazon.



Compatible with iOS and Android

Beats

Beats Solo3 wireless headphones offer up to 40 hours of playback, which is plenty of time to listen back to your well-cultivated Spotify playlists. Each track will be elevated with the “fine-tuned acoustics”, giving your favorite songs the clarity they deserve, and the adjustable ear cushions will provide you with that well-needed comfort.



Whether you’re a dedicated Apple or Android fan, the Beats Solo3 headphones are compatible with both Apple and Android products. For iOS devices, simply pressing the power button and holding the headphones near your device will pair the headphones with ease. Beats Solo3 headphones are ready to simultaneously connect to all your Apple devices thanks to the Apple W1 chip.



Whether you want to connect to your Apple Watch, iPad or Mac, you’ll be good to go. Better yet, these wireless headphones are also Bluetooth compatible, so Android users can utilize the Beats app for easy one-touch pairing to boot.

If you prefer anything but the traditional all-black headphone look, the Rose Gold colorway is also available for 50% off on Amazon. The Red versions of the headphones are also available at a discount, but it’s 19% is nothing compared to this half-price bargain.

