Beats releases limited-edition NICKMERCS Studio Buds: Price, release date, where to buy

Sayem Ahmed . 38 minutes ago

Beats by Dre and NICKMERCS have teamed up to bring a limited-edition pair of the Beats Studio Buds, which releases exclusively at Best Buy on July 22.

Popular Twitch streamer Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ is collaborating with Beats By Dre with a brand-new pair of limited-edition Beats Studio Buds. This is not the first time NICKMERCS has collaborated with Beats, as there were two drops with FaZe Clan-branded Powerbeats Pro and Beats Studio 3 Wireless in the past. Earlier this year, he signed with Beats in their first-ever Twitch streamer partnership.

This pair of wireless earbuds is a dedication to the NICKMERCS community, dubbed the ‘MFAM’, which is printed on the sides of the buds themselves, with a black, grey, and red colorway. The charging case, on the other hand proudly showcases a Spartan Warrior, which harkens back to the streamer’s Greek heritage.

Apple / Beats

For those not in the know, NICKMERCS is a part of FaZe Clan, now a Call of Duty and Apex Legends streamer, with a history in professional Gears of War.

NICKMERCS himself commented on the drop: “I’ve been working out and traveling with these for a while now and I’m super excited and proud to be collaborating with Beats to produce MFAM Beats Buds that my community around the world can wear proudly wherever they go.”

The NICKMERCS Beats Studio Buds will be released on July 22, 2022 in the US. They’re dropping fairly hot, so if you want a shot at getting them, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the exact timing of the drop. They look excellent, so we’re sure that they won’t last too long.

NICKMERCS Beats Studio Buds price

Apple / Beats

The NICKMERCS Beats Studio Buds will cost $149.99 USD. There is currently no information on international pricing, as this particular drop appears to be limited to the US at the moment. You can occasionally find the normal colorways of the Beats Studio Buds available at $129.99 in some cases, but it’s good to see that there’s seemingly no markup for this limited-edition item.

Where to buy the NICKMERCS Beats Studio Buds

The limited-edition Beats Studio Buds will be exclusively available at Best Buy. Currently, we cannot see any other international retailers putting this particular edition up for sale quite yet. We would have liked to have seen an international release,

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.