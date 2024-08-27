Baseball stadium hires AI-powered robot bartender

An ‘ADAM’ robot bartender has been installed at the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Fields stadium to serve drinks to baseball fans.

Drinks being served at a stadium isn’t anything new. But having an AI-powered robot behind the counter in charge of refreshments sure is.

‘ADAM’, the humanoid AI-powered bartender robot, has been serving up a storm at the Globe Life Fields, home to the Texas Rangers baseball team.

The robot, developed by Nevada-based company Richtech Robotics, was installed on July 24, 2024.

Since then, the “human-like” bartender has doled up over 500 drinks to baseball fans, from Lemon Drops to Whiskey Sours, just within its first week of service alone.

The AI-powered bartender has even served fans while dressed in a Texas Rangers cap and shirt, like a real part of the team.

According to Richtech Robotics, ADAM combines AI, advanced sensors, and two robotic arms, to “seamlessly” emulate human actions.

Alongside a team of human bartenders, the robot can create a range of cocktails and mocktails, which reportedly can help alleviate wait times for baseball fans.

ADAM is also the first humanoid robot bartender in any major league sports arena or large-scale entertainment venue. However, the robot’s permanent installation is the 10th one of its kind, with another having served Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

As part of Richtech Robotics’ “state-of-the-art robotic technology for more personalized hospitality experiences” other ADAM robots have been installed at One Kitchein in Rockford, IL Walmart, and Ghost Kitchens in Dawsonville, GA.

Matt Casella, President at Richtech Robotics explains that “ADAM has skyrocketed in popularity over the last few months, after a successful debut of advanced AI features at CES 2024, and we’re excited to continue the momentum with the addition of ADAM to the famed Globe Life Field.”

However, ADAM’s installment at Globe Life Field is expected to bring a “lineup of eager fans” on game days, according to Casey Rapp, General Manager of Globe Life Field for Delaware North.

If you want to come meet ADAM yourself, the robot is now a permanent fixture of the concessions bar, opposite the entrance of Section 111 at the Texas Rangers stadium.

2024 has seen a rise in AI and robotics. Earlier this month, Apple was reported to be working on a tabletop robot and developing an AI personality for it.

Meanwhile, scientists in Switzerland have created an edible robot. Boston Dynamics has also unveiled a new humanoid that features a flexible, futuristic design.