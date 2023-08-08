Baldur’s Gate 3 Nvidia GPU update buffs FPS by up to 90%

Nvidia has released the Game Ready Driver for Baldur’s Gate 3, optimizing performance for the game throughout their lineup of Graphics Cards.

After years of being in Early Access, Baldur’s Gate 3 was finally released on August 3, 2023, and fans are in love.

With it only being made available on PC at first, many are looking for ways to optimize the game for the best possible performance.

Nvidia is here to help with that with a new Baldur’s Gate Game Ready driver that boosts performance by over 90%.

Article continues after ad

Baldur’s Gate 3 GPU driver buffs FPS significantly

Available now from Nvidia, the Baldur’s Gate 3 Game Ready Driver gives users the ability to max out graphical quality with both DLAA and DLSS 2, which Nvidia claims provides massive FPS improvements.

With GeForce RTX 40 Series graphics cards, Nvidia says their benchmarks have shown a performance boost of more than 90%.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Using Nvidia’s lowest-end card, the RTX 4060 Ti, their benchmarks show an increase of roughly 43 FPS while the RTX 4090 – their premium option – goes from 149 FPS to 214 FPS just by turning on DLSS 2.

Article continues after ad

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 is the GPU that saw the biggest improvements in Baldur’s Gate 3 with the addition of DLSS 2, gaining almost 100 FPS in the process.

Players can enjoy the game improvements on their own systems with the latest driver update or through GeForce Now Cloud Streaming immediately.

These are just the latest improvements provided by Nvidia, with more likely to come in future driver updates.