Ayaneo’s gorgeous Game Boy-inspired handhelds finally get pricing

Ayaneo’s long-awaited Pocket DMG and Pocket Micro are finally launching soon. But, the souped-up Pocket DMG, heavily inspired by the Game Boy, might cost more than you might think.

Ayaneo’s foray into the world of Android handhelds continues, as the company revealed on a live stream that the IndieGoGo campaigns for both the Pocket DMG and Pocket Micro have begun.

The Pocket DMG will begin shipping to backers in October 2024, with the upcoming handheld powered by the high-end Snapdragon G3X chipset—and OLED display. The Android device will begin retailing for $339 and $419 for early backers, with the standard MSRP set for $449 after the device is officially launched.

Ayaneo

But, for those looking for the colorway that most closely evokes Nintendo’s classic handheld, expect to pay up to $699 at retail for the highest-end model with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

It’ll also sport a high-capacity 6000mAh battery, meaning users should get some fairly lengthy battery life from the system. For the amount of power thrown at the system, some design choices, like a single analog stick with a digital touchpad and 4:3 screen have raised eyebrows. You can get all the details on its IndieGoGo campaign page.

Pocket Micro pricing revealed

Ayaneo’s Game Boy Micro tribute, the aptly named Ayaneo Pocket Micro has also been launched on IndieGoGo, shipping in September 2024. It sports a rectangular machined aluminum design and a 3.5-inch IPS display for the perfect GBA experience.

Ayaneo

The Helio G99 chip inside isn’t going to break any records, but it’s more than capable of handling more basic emulation for consoles like the PS2.

Luckily for you, this one starts at just $189 and $199 for early backers, with an MSRP of $219 for the base model over at IndieGoGo.

As Ayaneo diversifies its lineup away from solely Steam Deck-adjacent devices, despite their premium price tags, these handhelds are both gorgeous. Considering the wide handheld competition from companies like Anbernic, Ayn, and Miyoo, these designs will be tough to top.