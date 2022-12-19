ASUS reveals gorgeous white RTX 4090 & 4080 GPUs

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at sayem.ahmed@dexerto.com.

ASUS has revealed that they are releasing white variants of its huge ROG Strix graphics cards for the RTX 4080 and 4090.

Aesthetically inclined builders have not had too much choice when it comes to building an all-white PC with brand-new parts. But, ASUS is looking to change all of that by making white editions of their flagship GPUs.

The ROG Strix lineup of graphics cards is intended to bring out heaps of surface area for heat dissipation and is equipped to handle the high wattages of the latest Nvidia RTX 4080 and 4090 architecture.

The company also claims that the die-cast metal frame and backplate will allow for further rigidity in your system. Though, they still bear a beefy 3.5-slot form factor. So, for those looking to pick one up, make sure that you have a case that’s big enough to handle it.

Article continues after ad

The GPU will still use the 12VHPWR port, but the GPUs will both come with an adaptor, just be sure to plug it in all the way should you choose to grab one, as they are prone to catastrophic failure if not.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Performance comes at a price

The RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 are both GPUs that have a pretty significant premium attached to them, and ASUS’ ROG Strix cards are the most premium variant that you can get your hands on. So, if you are looking to grab yourself a shiny white variant of the cards, you might want to be sure you have enough pennies in your pocket to afford one.

Article continues after ad

We presume that the White Editions will also be available for any upcoming GPUs, such as the as-yet-unannounced RTX 4070 Ti.

ASUS’s “White Edition” RTX 40-series graphics cards are shipping out to retailers imminently, so be sure to keep an eye out at your favorite retailers for the drop.