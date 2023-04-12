Asus ROG Phone 7 & 7 Ultimate design revealed in stunning renders

Asus’ ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate are on the cusp of launching globally. With not too long to go until its official reveal, renders of its stunning design have already surfaced online.

Asus’s gaming phone line-up is all set to get an annual update. While the ROG Phone 7 and its beefier sibling, the ROG Phone 7 Ultimate will be unveiled tomorrow, we might already know what the phones may look like.

The good folks at WinFuture have shared renders of the two upcoming phones, giving us a glimpse at the design. According to the report, the two ROG Phone 7 Ultimate and ROG Phone 7 are expected to sport almost identical designs and internals, but with some tweaks for apparent reasons. There appear to be several key differences between this phone, and the previous-generation devices.

Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate and ROG Phone 7 design

The Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate and ROG Phone 7 are expected to come with large 6.8-inch AMOLED displays, and you can also expect the presence of front-firing stereo speakers.





Camera performance on the ROG phones has never been huge a talking point, so don’t expect any wonders this year, either. The two phones are expected to come with a triple rear camera setup with a primary 50-megapixel sensor sans optical image stabilizer, a 13-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel snapper for macro photos.

The ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is said to come with a secondary display on the back and a portal to connect with external gadgets. Asus calls this “AeroActive Portal,” which will improve thermals on the device with the help of a fan accessory.

The vanilla variant is expected to ship with a dual-toned design. An RGB-lit ROG logo is expected to be present at the bottom part, while the top half may have a “Nothing” inspired semi-transparent design.

Both phones are expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship SoC – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 coupled with enough RAM to handle even the most demanding mobile gaming sessions.