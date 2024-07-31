Asus reveals sniffable laptop with built-in fragrance dispenser

Asus is teaming up with notable fragrance brand, Anna Sui, to release a 14-inch laptop with its own interchangeable scents.

Asus is no stranger to producing some of the most elaborate collabs in tech, like its EVA-02 anime-inspired PC and accessories. But now the company has sniffed out a brand-new unlikely team-up.

Asus and Anna Sui, one of the biggest brands in perfumed fragrances, are coming together to release a new laptop that not only looks great, but smells great too.

Article continues after ad

The new ‘Fragrance Edition’ Adol Book 14 Air is set to be a 14-inch laptop with a custom fragrance dispenser in the lid. This magnetically connected dispenser can play host to one of three different fragrance sheets.

As reported by videocardz, the three scents available are Be a New Her, Basil and Mandarin, and Rose of Mans Land, and they’ll come in small packets that can be easily interchanged. The laptop doesn’t cheap out on specs either.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Asus/Anna Sui

The 14-inch laptop sports a 2880×1800 OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate and comes packed with 32GB of LPDDR5X-7500 memory. The fragrant laptop also sports a 75WH battery that provides up to 14 hours of battery life and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

Although the available scents for the laptop aren’t based on any existing Ann Sui fragrances, the device is bundled with a 50ml bottle of the brand’s ‘Secret Wish’ Eau de Toilette.

Article continues after ad

If that’s not enough, the laptop is also draped in a stunning lavender colorway, which looks just as flashy as the iconic Anna Sui perfume bottles the brand is known for. Throughout its trackpad, chassis, and even its packaging, there are also plenty of delicate butterfly motifs that are synonymous with the fragrance brand.

Asus/Anna Sui

Neither Asus nor Anna Sui have officially announced this new unlikely collab on any of their English-speaking social media channels. For now, if you want to dispel those smelly rumors you’ll have to import it from the Chinese version of the Asus website.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

A bundle of the Asus Adol Book 14 Air, which comes with an adorable matching lavender bag, gaming mouse, and a set of Anna Sui stickers is available to pre-order for 6999 RMB ($969) and is expected to ship on August 9, 2024.