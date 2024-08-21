Asus just accidentally leaked AMD’s next-gen Ryzen 9000X3D CPUs

Asus might have gotten ahead of themselves. One of the company’s motherboard websites seems to be ready to promote the unannounced AMD 9000X3D chips.

The X3D chips are the crème de la crème of consumer CPUs. Providing the best bang for the buck, we still recommend the last generation Ryzen 5800X3D.

However, Asus has littered the website’s code and URL with references to the X3D variant of the CPUs. AMD has only just launched the 9000 series, which has been met with lukewarm responses.

Originally discovered by momomo_us, Asus is clearly preparing for Team Red to hit the go button.

The site is dedicated to the new “AI” motherboards, X870E and X870. These are both AM5 boards and are set to be released under nearly every Asus brand.

If Asus is already planning ahead, this puts the launch much sooner than expected. It’ll also coincide with Intel’s 15th-generation launch.

The motherboards featured on Asus’ website don’t explicitly mention the X3D chips. This is all buried in the HTML which you can find by right-clicking and finding an option to view the page source.

Despite the mistake being reported on August 20, the site hasn’t been updated to remove the references.

AMD’s X3D chips have an especially large cache. This allows for the CPU to operate beyond the normal capabilities of the chipset. It’s achieved by using 3D V-Cache, which quite literally stacks chiplets on top of each other to achieve the larger size.

Currently, the AMD Ryzen 9000 chips haven’t had the best reception. In Digital Foundry’s review, they found that the non-X3D CPUs were beaten by the older generation X3D models.

On October 10, Team Red is set to announce a slew of new products at its event. However, rumors indicate that the X3D chips won’t be announced there, as it’s mainly focused on business products.