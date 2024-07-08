Apple’s next-gen Watch SE poised to drop aluminum build

Apple is developing a new version of the low-cost Apple Watch SE. Instead of using aluminum, the upcoming wearable will be made out of plastic, according to a report.

The Watch SE is the cheapest smartwatch sold by Apple, and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman revealed the company wants to make it even cheaper. He mentioned that Apple is working on an ‌Apple Watch SE‌ that features a rigid plastic casing instead of anodized aluminum.

Gurman predicted that by adding plastic to the upcoming Watch SE, Apple wants to bring its price closer to the competition. The current ‌Apple Watch SE‌ costs $249, but Samsung’s cheapest rival watch, the Galaxy Watch FE, is available at $199.

“The company is also working on a new version of its lower-cost Apple Watch SE model, which it last updated in 2022. One idea that the company has tested is swapping out the aluminum shell in favor of rigid plastic,” Gurman said.

The current model of the Apple Watch SE is made from 100% recycled aluminum, according to Apple. Aluminum, being a metal, is stronger and more durable than plastic. This should mean that the upcoming watch could pose fewer durability concerns.

The report didn’t offer any additional details, including when the alleged Apple Watch FE will launch. However, in the same report, Gurman revealed that both the upcoming Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 will feature a new processor that will succeed last year’s S9 chip.

Gurman also reported that the Apple Watch Series 10 will feature a larger display, but it will be missing hypertension and sleep apnea detection features. These features were supposed to be released this year, but Gurman said the “effort hasn’t gone smoothly” and “Apple has run into some serious snags.”