Apple’s next-gen AirPods 4 are coming sooner than you think

Apple is on track to launch the new AirPods 4 in September, according to a Bloomberg report. The Cupertino company is also said to have a surprise for us in the form of an affordable option for the AirPods 4.

Apple analyst Mark Gurman reported for Bloomberg that Apple will launch not one, but two AirPods 4 devices in September. Both TWS earphones should bring a case with a USB-C port.

One version will be a budget-friendly option with essential features. The other is expected to include Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and support wireless charging, Gurman reported.

ANC is currently only available on the Pro models, so this will be the first time Apple will make it available at a lower price.

The standard AirPods 4 are expected to take the place of the second generation in the lineup. The ANC version will be an updated variant of the third version. Gurman says Apple is planning design changes for both models to set them apart, although the specifics of these changes remain unknown.

Right now, the basic AirPods 2 are priced at $129. The AirPods 3, which look like the noise-canceling AirPods Pro but aren’t, go for $179.

If the new AirPods launch in September, they’ll likely be revealed at the same time as the iPhone 16. That said, Apple hasn’t confirmed anything yet.

Gurman mentioned that Apple is also developing new firmware for the AirPods Pro, which will introduce head gesture controls and better noise isolation. These features might also make their way into the mid-tier version of the upcoming fourth-gen AirPods.

Apple is also expected to launch a third-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ “later,” by which he likely means next year. If Gurman’s December 2023 report is to be believed, the AirPods Pro will bring an upgraded H3 chipset, a biometric sensor, and a temperature sensor.