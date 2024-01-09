Apple’s 9th-gen iPad holiday bargain returns with $80 discount

Amazon is currently offering the 9th-gen iPad with a tempting $80 discount, bringing it back to the price we saw during the holidays.

The holiday season may be over, but Amazon is still offering a sweet discount on the 9th-gen iPad. You can snag this budget-friendly iPad with an $80 price reduction, making it a perfect choice for users with simpler needs. However, act fast, as this deal may not stick around for long.

Introduced in 2021, the iPad boasts a generous Liquid Retina display. Powered by the A13 Bionic chip, it enables seamless multitasking across your favorite apps. You can pair the tablet with an Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard to transform it into a versatile notetaking device.

iPad 2021 is good value for money

Amazon is providing an $80 discount exclusively on the Wi-Fi version of the tablet. Grab it with 64GB storage options available in Silver and Space Gray colors.

Despite its low price tag, the iPad 9th-gen is a fully featured and capable tablet. It comes powered by the Apple A13 Bionic chip, which offers very good CPU and GPU performance. For watching content, you get a large 10.2-inch Retina display that is bright and crisp.

Plus, with an all-day battery life, this iPad makes for the ideal sidekick when delving into immersive gaming and other activities.

The iPad comes equipped with a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera that supports Center Stage for video calls and selfies. The 8MP Wide rear camera is excellent for snapping photos, recording 1080p HD video, and scanning documents.

It runs iPadOS 15 out of the box but is upgradable to the latest iPadOS 17.2. The device also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack and fast Wi-Fi connectivity.

