Apple’s 15-inch M2 MacBook Air gets price slashed by $380 in bargain holiday deal

Amazon is offering a solid $380 discount on the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. This is the biggest discount yet since it dropped earlier this year.

Apple launched its first 15-inch MacBook Air in 2023, equipped with the M2 chip. While it has seen some decent price cuts since its debut, the latest deal on Amazon has set a new low, offering a $380 discount. The M2 MacBook Air is an ideal laptop for creatives of all types, packing enough firepower to handle even the most demanding tasks.

The M2 MacBook Air has an incredibly thin and lightweight design. Its 15-inch Liquid Retina display is ideal for watching content. The Amazon deal won’t last forever. You might want to act fast to snag this sweet deal before it’s gone.

The 15-inch MacBook Air doesn’t get cheaper than this

Apple

The $380 discount is only applicable on the Space Gray M2 MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. Other color options are also on sale. You can get the Starlight variant with a $300 discount while the Silver color is $334 off.

The MacBook Air M2 rocks a slick and modern design, plus it’s got MagSafe charging and a killer six-speaker sound system. It’s one of the lightest laptops out there, tipping the scales at just over three pounds.

You’ll find two USB-C/Thunderbolt ports on this laptop, and it’ll keep chugging along for a solid 18 hours on a single charge.

The M2 chip inside the M2 MacBook Air is only slightly slower than the latest M3 and runs smoothly while video editing, programming, or even gaming.

