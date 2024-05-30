Apple TV Plus rumored for Android launch after 5-year wait

Apple rarely develops apps for Android phones. However, the Apple TV Plus app for Android could arrive soon as Apple is hiring developers for a “TV and sports” product.

Unlike most streaming platforms, including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more, the Apple TV Plus app has been missing from the Android platform. This may change soon as Apple is looking to hire developers to build the app for the most popular mobile operating system.

First spotted by Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, the advertisement requests the services of a “senior android engineer to lead the development” of an app that will be “used by millions to watch and discover TV and sports.”

While the listing doesn’t specifically mention that Apple intends to build the app for Android smartphones, several details in the job description suggest that the company is finally warming towards the rival platform.

That said, Apple already has an Android app for Apple TV Plus; however, it’s only limited to the Android TV platform and Chromecast devices.

Android-powered smartphones or tablets can only access the streaming platform via the web browser’s progressive web app (PWA). However, compared to regular applications, PWAs have limited features.

Apple deliberately avoids referencing the Android platform in its launch events, nor does it compare its iPhones or iPads with their Android counterparts. Apart from the Android TV app for Apple TV Plus, Apple only has built a handful of applications for Android like Apple Music and Move to iOS.

However, building an Android app for its streaming service will only help Apple, as it offers an opportunity to grow its user base substantially. While iOS is the most popular smartphone OS in the US, Google’s Android leads the way globally, with over 3 billion users worldwide.