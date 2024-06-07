Apple to introduce dedicated Passwords app for iPhone & Mac

Apple is introducing a new app next week that, according to a new report, will make it easier for you to log in to websites and apps.

Bloomberg reports Apple is planning to announce the new app as part of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15 versions. The software works like any other password manager— generating passwords and keeping track of them. It will be unveiled on June 10 at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

“The new app is powered by the iCloud Keychain, a long-existing Apple service that can sync passwords and account information between different devices. This capability was previously hidden inside the company’s settings app or presented when a user logs in to a website,” the report explains.

The new Passwords app will help more people to use secure passwords and “bolster the privacy” of Apple’s devices. It will also increase competition with third-party software.

The new app will compete with password managers like 1Password and LastPass, and Apple will allow users to import passwords from competing services, according to Bloomberg.

The new app stores all your login info in one place, including website usernames and passwords, Wi-Fi network passwords, and Passkeys (secure logins using Face ID or Touch ID). Plus, it can automatically fill in your login details for you.

There’s no official confirmation from Apple regarding the app. We’ll learn more during the WWDC event next week, where the iOS 18 update is expected to be announced.

Apple is rumored to focus on AI features during the event, which might also lead to the showcase of macOS 15, watchOS 10, and VisionOS 2. We gathered all our expectations for WWDC 2024 in a previous article.