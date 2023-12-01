Apple released new security update for iPhone, Macs & here’s why you shouldn’t ignore it

Apple has just released a new update for iPhones, Macs, and iPads, which fixes two actively exploited security flaws. You’re recommended to install the update as soon as possible.

Apple has started rolling out an important security update to your devices. The update addresses two critical security vulnerabilities, one of which may disclose your sensitive information, while the other could give bad actors the power to remotely control your device.

The new update is available for iPhones, Macs, and iPads, labeled as iOS 17.1.2, iPadOS 17.1.2, and macOS 14.1.2, respectively. Apple recommends that you install the update to protect your device.

As per the support document, the update fixes two vulnerabilities related to the processing of web content. Apple says the first flaw may let hackers access your sensitive information.

The second vulnerability might lead to arbitrary code execution, granting an attacker the ability to run any commands or code of their choice on your device. This essentially means they can control your device remotely.

The devices eligible for the update are iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later.

You should be getting an over-the-air notification for the update. You can also manually check for the update by going to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone and iPad. To check for the update on your Mac, go to the Apple menu > System Preferences > General > Software Update.