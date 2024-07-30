Apple patent leak reveals radical MacBook design changes

According to a recently leaked patent, next-generation MacBooks could spring surprises like more cameras, and a radically different display.

Apple is not known for tinkering with the design of its key products like the iPhones or MacBooks. While the company follows a policy of iterative updates, a new patent suggests that the upcoming MacBook may sport a striking look.

According the patent filed by Apple and spotted by iMore, a next-gen MacBook could have a convertible design and sport up to four camera sensors at the back.

The patent describes a base portion with input components and a display portion that can rotate, featuring aperture and internal volume control.

Interestingly, one of the sketches in the patent document suggests that Apple is trying multiple camera modules with the MacBook. One such module will have as many as four sensors, including LiDAR, infrared, time-of-flight cameras, and others.

Some of these sketches have a camera module sitting flush with the rear panel, while others depict a prominent one similar to iPhone designs.

Apple also showcases the idea of a detachable camera module placed on the back or the front of the laptop. The design allows for a pivotable or rotatable connection between the base and display portions via a hinge assembly.

This patent, originally filed in April 2022, showcases Apple’s attempt at experimenting with the design and features of one of its most popular products. That said, Apple has already pivoted to lifestyle over features with the introduction of the OLED iPad Pro and the rumored iPhone 17 Slim.

However, as with all patents, there is no guarantee that we’ll see any of these designs or features introduced in any of the upcoming MacBooks. But if Apple is indeed working on a MacBook refresh and decides to implement these designs, it could be the biggest shakeup that MacBooks have seen in years.