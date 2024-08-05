Apple might launch iPhone 17 Air & this YouTuber bets his hair on one key feature

Apple is rumored to launch a new iPhone 17 Slim next year, but YouTuber and prolific leaker Jon Prosser has argued that it will be called the iPhone 17 Air. He’s even put his hair on the line if his predictions about the iPhone’s price turn out to be wrong.

The Information was the first to report on the possibility of an iPhone 17 Slim, and since then, many leakers and industry insiders have provided more information.

However, Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel FPT (FrontPageTech) disputed the claims that it will be called the iPhone 17 Slim, and also the fact that it will cost more than the Pro and Pro Max models.

“I believe that next year we are going to get the first-ever iPhone Air, and it will be priced accordingly. I’m so sure of this that if this phone launches with the mid-range specs that have leaked, and if it comes out priced at $1,300—or even a penny more than that year’s Pro Max model—I will shave off every hair on my head,” Prosser said.

YouTube: FPT

Leaker Ice Universe revealed that the iPhone 17 Slim will cost more than the Pro and Pro Max models, specifically $1,299. The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to be priced at $1,099, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max will come in at $1,199.

Prosser says calling the thinner iPhone the iPhone Air makes the most sense. He thinks Apple will use branding from its iPad and MacBook lines for this first iPhone Air. Just like the iPad Air and MacBook Air, the iPhone Air is expected to be way slimmer than the Pro models, possibly coming in at just 5 mm thick.

The YouTuber also claimed Apple will differentiate between the iPhone Air and Pro models, similar to the iPad and MacBook lines. The ultra-thin design will come at the cost of less powerful hardware, including a single rear camera and an Apple A19 chip instead of the rumored A19 Pro.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to use less titanium in its frame compared to the iPhone 17 Pro or iPhone 17 Pro Max. Prosser also mentioned screen specs from other leaks, suggesting the iPhone 17 Air might have a 6.6-inch, 1,260 x 2,740 display.

