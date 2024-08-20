Apple iPhone 16 launch date leaks: Everything we know

Apple’s Fall event will unveil the next iPhone. A potentially leaked teaser reveals the date and a new iPhone 16 color.

The Fall event is one of the most awaited tech launch events of the year. This year is no exception.

Until now, we’ve seen a wave of iPhone 16 series leaks. Now, even a possible event invite has made its way to the internet.

According to this leaked invite, the Apple Fall event will take place at 10 am PT on September 10. This in-person event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park.

While the timeline matches the previous Apple events, the invite carries the caption “Ready. Set. Capture.” and includes a bronze-colored Apple logo.

If true, this might suggest the introduction of a new Bronze model in the iPhone 16 Pro, which was leaked earlier.

At this point, we have our doubts about this invite. Apple event invites are creative and colorful, with easter eggs pointing at the upcoming products. While the Bronze-colored logo can be considered a hint, it isn’t subtle and doesn’t align with Apple’s previous designs.

The poster has an “RSVP” button, suggesting that this is an email invite and that the attendees must respond if they want to attend the event.

Moreover, the event is said to be hosted on September 10, and it’s unlikely Apple would share an invite almost 20 days in advance.

That said, Apple keeps its event invitations simple and can be easily copied by someone with more than basic Photoshop skills.

Even the leaker is not totally confident about the origin of the invitation. They say that the “source wants to remain anonymous” and claim that they have no “way of verifying that this information is real, but it all seems very plausible considering the latest news.”

So, while we suggest taking this news with a pinch of salt, the Apple event will likely be hosted in September, and we could see the official invites rolling out soon.