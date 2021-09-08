Apple Event September 2021: How to watch the iPhone 13 reveal

Apple’s next iPhone event has been confirmed – here’s when you can watch the reveal.

Tech giant Apple is about to show off its next series of products, and it’s all happening next week. The company sent out its traditional “invitations” to members of the tech press, with the title “California Streaming”.

Read More: Wild Rift free Champion rotation this week

With it being September, that means we’re highly likely to see the next iPhone in action, with the potential for an Apple Watch and plenty more, too.

How to watch Apple’s September 2021 event?

Apple’s show will kick off on Tuesday, September 14 at 10 AM PDT, which is 6 PM BST for UK viewers, or 7 PM CEST.

Advertisement

Read More:

As for where you can stream it, you’ll find it on Apple’s YouTube channel – which you can find here. We’ve also embedded it below for your convenience.

If you’re on an Apple device, you can watch it through Apple’s event page using Safari, or through the Apple TV app on your platform of choice.

What to expect from Apple’s September 14 event

iPhone 13

Apple’s event is likely to reveal the new iPhone lineup, with rumors suggesting we’ll see a repeat of 2021’s lineup of four phones – one mini, one standard, one Pro, and one Pro Max.

Rumored new features include a 120Hz refresh rate, improved cameras, and a smaller “notch” at the top of the devices. The new set of iPhones could also be called iPhone 12S.

Advertisement

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch tends to launch at a similar time to iPhone, and this year could see a redesign with a larger display and new style.

AirPods

Apple’s popular earphones are reportedly getting a revamp soon, with shorter stems and silicone ear tips akin to the AirPods Pro.

What else?

Expect a date for iOS, macOS, iPadOS, and watchOS updates, with Apple’s current beta window for its operating systems coming to an end.

We could also see iPad updates, as well as more news about the rumored M1 16-inch MacBook Pro, but we’re expecting the focus to remain on iPhone.