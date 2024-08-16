Antec Core HS handheld launches & it’s actually affordable

PC case maker Antec has officially launched the Antec Core HS handheld, and it’s cheaper than the device it’s based on.

Antec first unveiled its Core HS gaming handheld to the world in May 2024. At that time, the handheld was a result of a recent partnership between the PC maker brand and boutique handheld company, Ayaneo.

At a glance, the Antec Core HS handheld shares the same form factor as the Ayaneo‘s Slide handheld. However, unlike Ayaneo Slide, the Antec Core HS isn’t going to break the bank — the Core HS will start from $499.

The Antec Core HS and the Ayaneo Slide share a lot in common. Both handhelds feature a slide-out screen and mini-keyboards. More importantly, both are also powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor.

However, while Ayaneo first launched the Slide with an early bird starting price of $699, the Core HS starts at $200 less. For $499, the brand-new handheld is available through select retailers with 16GB of RAM and 512GB worth of storage.

To celebrate the release of the brand-new handheld, Antec has a ‘Launch Promotion Bundle’ available on their online store. This bundle costs a little more, coming in at $699. But for the price, you get more than just the Core HS.

The bundle includes a Core HS carrying case, tempered glass screen protector, “performance thumbsticks” and a multi-docking station.

Antec

While you have a choice between the “Bright Black” or “Sunrise White” colorway, the bundle includes the 32 GB RAM version of the handheld, with 2TB worth of storage to download all your favorite games.

Both the 16GB or 32GB versions of the Core HS handheld come decked out with hall sensing sticks, a 6-inch 1080p IPSS display, and LPDDR5X memory.

The Windows-based handheld also features a 46.2 Wh battery, a microSD card slot, and WiFi 6E and Bluetooth support.

If there was any question this is based on an Ayaneo device, the Core HS also runs AYASpace 2, Ayaneo’s go-to management software.