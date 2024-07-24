AngryMiao’s new $559 keyboard offers up heaps of 90’s nostalgia

Angry Miao has drawn on neon-soaked 90s nostalgia and retro console design to create the aesthetic of its new mechanical keyboard.

The Nintendo consoles of the 90s had a particular kind of style to them. Textured grey plastic accented with pops of bright color will be what many remember from those bygone days.

As an appeal to 90s nostalgia, Angry Miao has gone the extra mile with its latest RGB 65 keyboard. Not only does the design pay homage to the original Game Boy, but it also incorporates the bright neon colors associated with the decade.

The AM RGB 65 comes in a number of colorways, including white, ‘cyber grey’, and ‘violet fury’. As the name suggests, it is a 65% keyboard, though the large 200-LED dot matrix panel across the top makes it somewhat larger than this description would suggest.

The bottom right corner of the keyboard is curved, with three cutouts that mimic the iconic speaker grill on the original Game Boy. On the underside of the keyboard, images of the classic A and B buttons have been molded into the plastic, and the shape of a Nintendo D-Pad adorns the USB-C port.

Angry Miao

The retro aesthetic is even more apparent on the White version of the keyboard. The mostly white keycaps are supplemented here and there with dark grey, such as on the backspace, enter, and spacebar. In addition, the WASD keys are picked out in Blue, Green, Yellow, and Red. This arrangement pays homage to the buttons on the Japanese and European SNES controllers.

Angry Miao has launched a Kickstarter campaign for the RGB 65. The promotional images on the crowdfunding page show off what the keyboard can do, including the LED dot matrix display showing pixel art images of Pikachu and Gengar.

Reward tiers on the Kickstarter begin at $449 for a bare-bones DIY kit, through to $598 for a fully-build version in multicolor anodized violet.