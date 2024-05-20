Tech

Anbernic shows off how retro handhelds are made in rare behind-the-scenes footage

Rosalie Newcombe
Image of the New Anbernic RG35XX H handheld.Shenzhen Yangliming Electronic Technology Co., Ltd

Anbernic has offered a rare glimpse into how it creates its retro gaming handhelds in a new behind-the-scenes video.

The world of gaming handhelds has never been busier. In the past two years alone we’ve seen the release of the Steam Deck and its upgraded OLED model, the Asus ROG Ally, the Lenovo Legion Go, and MSI Claw. That’s not to mention the multiple boutique devices produced by brands like Ayaneo, with new iterations constantly popping up on the likes of Indiegogo.

While we constantly see new and unique takes on the gaming handheld every day, what we don’t often get to see is how they’re put together. But, thanks to a brand new video, we now see the ins and outs of handheld system production

Uploaded on Alibaba, the video showcases a behind-the-scenes look at Shenzhen Yangliming Electronic Technology Co., Ltd, the trading name of the company behind Anerbic devices like the upcoming RG35XXSP.

It provides a look at each stage of the manufacturing process, from the production line, all the way to the finished product. Within the footage, employees of the tech manufacturer can be seen putting together what appears to be the New Abernic RG35XXH, with its stand-out transparent case.

Production image of the manufacturing process of an Anbernic handheld.nShenzhen Yangliming Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

The short video also showcases a rare glimpse of staff testing button calibration on the retro handheld, to ensure it’s working correctly before shipping it out to customers.

Having an in-depth look at how Anbernic retro gaming handhelds are produced is rare enough, however, there are also images showing other parts of the manufacturing process. This includes showing staff testing the connections on one of the Anbernic PCBs, and showcasing the heavy machinery used in the quality control process.

Even a 360-degree photo of the company offices and production line is available on the Alibaba page, providing an immersive view of what it’s like to make retro gaming handhelds for a living.

