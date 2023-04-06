AMD’s newest gaming CPU already overclocked to blistering speeds

AMD’s latest CPU, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, has already been overclocked to a speedy 5,4GHz speed, bypassing AMD’s own clock speed ceilings.

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D is looking like the fastest single gaming CPU on the market right now, much to Intel’s despair. The 3D V-cache technology allows the CPU to perform incredibly well. However, the chips also have some issues with thermal limitations. This means that if you purchased one, you would not be able to overclock it to achieve higher speeds. AMD has actively disabled manual overclocking of the CPU.

However, YouTuber SkatterBencher has managed to bypass this issue by hooking up several external clock generators, alongside an ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Hero motherboard.

“The most tunable X3D chip yet”

The YouTuber has discovered that thanks to their methods, which include using AMD’s own software in order to prevent power limitations, the CPU is “the most tunable X3D chip yet”.

The external clock generators allowed SkatterBencher to boost clock speeds, and AMD’s own Curve Optimizer also allowed the CPU to overvolt beyond what AMD originally intended in order to keep the higher clock speeds stable.

The result? Skatterbencher achieved an overclock of 5.4GHz single-core clock speed on the AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D, with a 4.85GHz boost clock upon all cores. This is a single-core boost of around 10%, and a multicore boost of around 7%.

It is a complex process, so it’s likely that gamers won’t be going out and overclocking the CPUs too much, but it is indicative of an incredibly fast overclock. This blows open the gates for other enthusiasts to discover just how high the ceiling for this particular chip is, and how fast games can really run while using it.

Overclocking has fallen out of style over the past decade or so, since many manufacturers have already established their own boosting algorithms for the CPUs to hit. But, among a certain audience, overclocking is still well and truly alive.