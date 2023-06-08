AMD Zen 5 CPUs could already be being tested following leak

AMD’s next-generation Zen 5 CPUs could be being tested right now, according to leaked benchmarks which might indicate a new Ryzen 8000 processor is being used.

AMD’s commitment to the AM5 socket is nothing short of admirable, and though it’s still early days for the platform, the company is already cooking up a new CPU architecture. Named Zen 5, you should expect products in the Ryzen 8000 series to be released at some point soon.

It appears AMD is testing its new CPUs, according to a listing spotted by Benchleaks.

The leak’s validity is still questionable, but as Videocardz notes, the product number does not align with any Ryzen CPU currently released. Additionally, in the detailed result, the “Family ID” of the CPU is 26, this has also never been used before. 25 was previously used to denote Zen 3 and Zen 4 CPUs. This means that we could well be seeing the first indications that a Zen 5 CPU is indeed going to be released soon.

We don’t know how powerful it’s going to be yet

While leaks of the CPUs existence are now out there, we still don’t know exactly how powerful AMD’s next-generation desktop CPUs are going to be. Details are still incredibly light, and we would expect to start hearing more as the chips get tested and enter mass production for an assumed release later this year.

AMD will be keen to refresh its CPU lineup for the holiday season, and with several Ryzen 7000 “3D” CPUs on the market already, it seems like it’s prime time for a new generation. As expected, you should expect Zen 5 gaming CPUs to be using the AM5 socket, and we anticipate that those on the platform already will receive a BIOS update in order to support the upcoming platform.

It’s possible that after the release of Zen 5 CPUs AMD will then reduce the pricing on the Ryzen 7000 series of CPUs, which were criticized at launch for not being quite as fast as Intel’s 13th-gen offering.