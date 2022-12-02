AMD Zen 4 3D leaks suggest announcement at CES 2023

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at sayem.ahmed@dexerto.com.

AMD may be preparing a “3D” refresh of its Zen 4 CPUs, according to leaks. The brand-new CPUs will be primed for release in early January, with an announcement as soon as CES 2023.

It’s been a hot minute since AMD released their Zen 4 CPUs, and while they are indeed strong, they’ve not been flying off of the shelves. No matter how you look at it, getting an Intel 13th Gen CPU is just looking like a much better buy when you look at the cost of building and purchasing a new PC.

This led to some pretty impressive discounts on the Zen 4 processors. However, AMD is looking to strike back. According to Korean outlet QuasarZone, gamers have a lot to look forward to.

There will be three Ryzen 7000X 3D SKUs

According to the leaks, there will be three variants of the chips. First up is a 16-core variant, presumably the Ryzen 9 7950X3D, a 12-core model, which would be a 7900X3D. Finally comes the 8-core variant, which will be either a Ryzen 7700X3D or 78000X3D. Though, the official classification has reportedly not been confirmed quite yet.

According to the leak, AMD’s Zen 4 3D CPUs will be released on January 23. However, since this is just a rumor, and in no way official, be sure to take this with a grain of salt. We should see more information at CES 2023, should they prove to be true.

Are the Zen 4 discounts here to stay?

AMD’s existing Zen 4 CPUs have already received some pretty stellar discounts over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period. However, it appears that the prices have not gone back to their normal rates yet. It’s unclear if this is going to be a permanent price cut or not, but it’s certainly in AMD’s best interests to make sure that market share on the AM5 platform increases.