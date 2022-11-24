AMD CPU Black Friday deal sees Ryzen 9 7950X reduced to just $549

Dexerto's Hardware Editor. His usual day involves tinkering with gaming hardware and sniffing out the latest hardware news. He also enjoys retro gaming and watching weird kung-fu movies. Get in touch via email at sayem.ahmed@dexerto.com.

AMD has slashed the price of its flagship Zen 4 CPU to just $549 ahead of Black Friday, in an effort to shift more units.

Getting a CPU Black Friday deal just got a whole lot easier, thanks to AMD slashing the prices of its Zen 4 lineup, including the staggeringly fast Ryzen 9 7950X, which is now just $549. Compared to Intel’s 13th-gen lineup, The Zen 4 CPUs are still incredibly quick. You’ll be sure to get the most frames in your games with any idea of a CPU bottleneck being released thanks to the sheer power of this gaming CPU.

Why is AMD slashing the price for Black Friday?

AMD’s Zen 4 lineup hasn’t exactly gone down well. While they are extremely fast, their price point has been less than ideal when compared to Intel’s 13th-gen efforts. They have slashed the price by around 30% on its flagship CPU, bringing it down to just $549. This is an absolute steal, considering its MSRP of $799.

For those who are looking to pick up an RTX 40-series GPU, a quick CPU is essentially mandatory. Luckily. and this CPU Black Friday deal is a great candidate. If you are running the likes of an RTX 4090, or are looking to pick up an RX 7900 XTX, then you will need a fast CPU. This is the perfect time to grab one, while the price lasts.

The rest of the CPU stack has also been slightly discounted. But, they are not quite as aggressive as what we’re seeing with the Ryzen 9 7950X. There are going to be some previous-generation CPU deals for Black Friday. But, we rarely see deals as good as this for brand-new products. It’s likely that this will not sell out, since you will also need to seek out a new-generation motherboard. With the B650 chipset on the horizon, this could be a great time to pick yourself up a brand-new CPU. Be sure to stay tuned for more CPU Black Friday deals, and more.

