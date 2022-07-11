The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals of 2022: 4K OLED, QLED, HDR

Sayem Ahmed . 1 hour ago

Amazon Prime Day TV deals of 2022 are finally upon us, and along with it comes a whole host of discounts that promise to be the best offers that we’ll see on this side of Black Friday.

Prime Day is about to kick-off, and with it, we’re expecting to see huge discounts on all manner of tech all the way from TVs to gaming laptops, mice, and much, much more. Needless to say, this is probably one of the best opportunities to splurge on a brand-new 4K TV this side of Black Friday. Brands will have released their 2022 models onto the market by now, and this means that we’re likely to see larger discounts on premium models that are now due to be phased out, which could save you thousands in the long run.

However, with so many models of TV out there, and with increasingly cryptic and difficult-to-understand naming schemes, it can be hard to try and get yourself one that actually suits your needs, but worry not, because we’ve got a huge number of deals that you’ll be able to grab right now, on the TV models that are most suited to you.

The best Prime Day 4K TV deals

If you are after one of the latest and greatest TC deals of 2022, so you can now get huge discounts on basic OLED TVs, namely on Amazon’s own line of Alexa-equipped models, which are now getting deeply discounted. This means that you’ll be able to get an excellent 4K TV, without having to rely on models that are lacking essential features like internet connectivity or build quality, sacrificing it all in the name of getting a better price.

Toshiba also has slashed a staggering 56% off their M550 series 4K televisions, which also have a low-latency gaming mode, in addition to full support for Alexa. This deal is pretty phenomenal, so be sure to move fast, as it’s not going to last very long.

These are very much entry-level TVs, and are ideal for someone looking for their first foray into the world of 4K TVs, but if you are after something a little bit more high-end, then you might want to look at other options like a QLED or OLED panel, both of which have their own unique strengths and weaknesses.

The best Prime Day QLED TV deals

If you’re willing to part with a little bit more cash, then the best Prime Day QLED TV deals might be for you. We’ve got the best picks for you below. QLED panels generally manage to reproduce color better than a standard LED panel, and they can also get extremely bright, especially if you are looking for some of the more expensive panels. They are all outfitted with Samsung’s Tizen OS, which is incredibly slick and easy to use.

The higher-end QLED TV sets will also make use of HDMI 2.1, which will make them excellent, should you choose to hook them up to your games console or PC. But, if you were looking for something a little bit more premium than the QLED and 8K options, then you can always move over to OLED, which uses unique tech to get better color reproduction out of your television than almost any other display technology can manage.

The best Prime Day OLED TV deals

OLED is often seen as the apex of consumer TV technology, and for good reason. They have better-than-cinema qualities to them, and the image quality and color reproduction that you will be able to get out of them is unparalleled. However, they tend to not get quite as bright as their QLED brethren, so make your choice wisely. You should be able to see a number of OLED TV deals go up over the course of Prime Day, and we’ve got some of the best offers that you can shake a stick at. Keep your eyes peeled right here for even more OLED TV deals as they begin to go live.

The real steal on this list is going to be any TV that manages to eke under that golden $1000 mark, and lucky for you, with the maturation of OLED tech, it’s getting cheaper. Here’s one example of an OLED TV that manages to get into this prime price point.

Don’t go too cheap when purchasing a new TV

Though it might be tempting to get a TV that falls in the sub $100 mark, these panels will be woefully outdated, and soon become yet another piece of e-waste to throw in the trash. Avoid them at all costs. By spending just a little bit more, you can get a much better panel, experience, and overall TV. Just spend a little bit more on something that you know that you are going to use a little bit longer than purchasing something sub-par.

