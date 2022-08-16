Alienware unveils refreshed monitor lineup with improved specs & cheaper prices

Alienware plans to launch two new high-end gaming monitors later this year, touting that they’ve taken direct feedback from pros about their designs.

This year will see Alienware refresh their 25-inch and 27-inch monitors with improved models, offering overclocking capabilities and surprisingly, much lower prices. Known for their laptops and desktop PCs, Alienware has begun to move into different areas of the industry, providing gaming monitors and other peripherals.

The Dell-owned company will be refreshing the AW2721D and AW2521H with the AW2723DF and AW2523HF. Outside of the improved specs, it’s notable that both of these monitors will be introduced at much lower prices.

Currently, the 27-inch monitor sits at a reduced price of $829.99, and the 25-inch at $679.99. These refreshed versions will launch at $649.99 and $449.99 (official UK pricing is £519 for the 27-inch and £399 for the 25-inch model).

On paper, the two monitors look exceptional for the price they’re coming in at. Both also offer a headphone hanger to declutter the desk, which is neat.

Both monitors also sport a wealth of ins and outs, including USB 3.2 Gen 1 hubs and charging ports, but neither supports HDMI 2.1.

AW2523HF Alienware monitor specs

Launching on September 7, the Alienware 25-inch monitor (AW2523HF) has said that the monitor is designed with feedback from the pro-gaming scene. It’ll sport a 360Hz panel – similar to its predecessor – and a smaller base design, freeing up your desk. This seems to be where the feedback flows into the design.

Outside of this, there’s a claim it can hit 0.5ms response time, as well as packing a full HD, IPS panel.

Key specs

Screen size: 25-inch

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Resolution: 1920×1080

HDR: HDR10 supported

Response time: 0.5ms-1ms

Refresh rate: 360Hz

Panel type: Fast IPS

Screen curve: None

FreeSync Premium Pro

AW2723DF Alienware monitor specs

The bigger of the two, the Alienware 27-inch monitor (AW2723DF) will launch a month later, on October 6. More focused on being an all-around monitor for content and gaming situations, Alienware has fitted this with an upgraded QHD Fast IPS display.

Alongside both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync being included, the monitor can be overclocked to 280Hz at 1440p. According to Alienware, this makes it one of the fastest on the market.

For content creation, Alienware has included the option to swap between a native DCI-P3 with 95% coverage or sRGB color spaces. This has its own mode called ‘Creator Mode’.

It’s rated for HDR600 by Vesa, meaning that your content will be pretty close to color accurate on screen. While not perfect for color grading, video game, and YouTube or TikTok content will be great to edit on this.

Thankfully, as the monitor can be overclocked, it has a complete 360-degree ventilation system to avoid burning it out or starting a literal fire.

Key specs

Screen size: 27-inch

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Resolution: 2560×1440

HDR: DisplayVESA HDR600

Response time: 0.5ms-1ms

Refresh rate: 240Hz , overclockable to 280Hz

, Panel type: Fast IPS Nano Color

Screen curve: None

FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia G-Sync

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.