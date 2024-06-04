AirPods patent reveals iPod nano throwback design

Apple is looking to make big design changes to AirPods, according to a recent patent. The company might introduce AirPods with an iPod Nano-like display on the case.

While iPods have faded from the spotlight, replaced by the rise of iPhones and AirPods, it seems Apple might be revisiting the classic design for a modern twist. A patent spotted by 9to5Mac details an AirPods case that bears a striking resemblance to and functions similarly to a modern iPod nano.

The publication reveals that Apple originally filed the patent in September 2022, but notably updated it on June 4, 2024. This recent update suggests that Apple hasn’t forgotten the design and might introduce AirPods with iPod nano inspiration sometime in the future.

Patently Apple

The patent outlines that future AirPods might bring a display integrated directly into the charging case. This display would allow users to control music playback, interact with Siri, and manage messages through iMessage. The concept may also offer features like real-time weather updates and direct access to audiobooks, all from the charging case itself.

While the concept of a touchscreen on AirPods’ charging case is certainly intriguing, it’s important to remember that Apple patents a wide range of ideas, and only a select few make it into final products.

In 2022, Apple pulled the plug on the iPod after a two-decade run. The company assured customers that music lives on in its other products, such as the iPhone, HomePod, and of course, its AirPods. If Apple actually integrates the iPod’s design into the AirPods case, it could be a fun throwback to the iconic device.

Even if the iPod-inspired design becomes a reality, it likely won’t appear on the AirPods 4, rumored for a late 2024 launch.